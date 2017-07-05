The killer was out on parole for an unspecified conviction. A review of his rap sheet and criminal activity will most likely show that he should have been in prison rather than roaming the streets.

Via Fox News:

NEW YORK – A New York City police officer was shot to death early Wednesday morning, ambushed in a marked patrol car by a man with a revolver who was later killed by officers.

Officer Miosotis Familia, a 12-year member of the department, was assigned with a partner to a mobile command post when the man fired one round through the window and struck her in the head as she was wrapping up her shift. She was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

“This was an unprovoked direct attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this city safe,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said.

Her partner radioed for help, and officers responded fast, encountering the suspect, 34-year-old Alexander Bonds, about a block away, he said. As they confronted him, he pulled a revolver, and police fired, striking and killing him. A silver revolver was found at the scene. A bystander was hit in the stomach by a bullet during the standoff, and is in stable condition, police said.

Bonds had been on parole for a robbery case in Syracuse, New York, police said. He is seen in surveillance footage marching up to the post “with purpose,” officials said, but it’s not clear what provoked the attack.

