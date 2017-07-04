Keep pushing, Fatboy and you’ll learn about wakening a sleeping giant. Soon.

Via Washington Examiner:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un says his country’s test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile is a “gift” to “American bastards,” AFP reported.

North Korea launched a Hwasong-14 ICBM on Monday, moving the regime closer to developing a nuclear weapon that can hit the United States.

The launch came just days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in met with President Trump at the White House. The two discussed ways to stop the North from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday that “global action is required to stop a global threat.”

“Any country that hosts North Korean guest workers, provides any economic or military benefits, or fails to fully implement U.N. Security Council resolutions is aiding and abetting a dangerous regime,” he said.

