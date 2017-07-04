Feel good news of the day…

Via Daily Caller:

The U.S. led anti-Islamic State coalition bombed the terrorist group 25 times July 3, Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) said in a statement Tuesday.

The 25 strikes consisted of “85 engagements” against the terrorist group and spanned Iraq and Syria. The strikes come amid two large scale U.S. backed pushes in both countries.

The U.S. is currently in the last phase of supporting the Iraqi Security Force’s military campaign to retake the formerly ISIS held city of Mosul. ISIS controlled the city uncontested for nearly two years and has put up a brutal defense since U.S. backed operations began in October 2016. The group routinely uses civilian human shields and child suicide bombers.

