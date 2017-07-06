Is it malevolence or incompetence? Hard to tell with CNN. Probably a great deal of each. At any rate, they simply aren’t a genuine news outlet.

Via Breitbart:

They never learn. CNN is at it again, pushing more very fake news designed to hurt President Donald Trump with misinformation fed to viewers through its channel.

This time, on the morning of the Fourth of July, CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer, also an historian at Princeton University, inaccurately claimed that President Trump never made an Article 5 commitment to America’s NATO allies. The startling and deeply inaccurate accusation came during a discussion about President Trump’s upcoming meetings at the G20 summit, his forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and tensions rising in North Korea.

“The United States can’t weaken its commitment to South Korea,” Zelizer said, adding:

“That won’t work. That won’t help the situation. This has been a central ally in the effort to put pressure on North Korea. It’s the same as our efforts to engage China. So this is a place where there could be actually considerable tension with Russia. Look, there’s something very important President Trump has to do, actually, and it is to affirm his commitment to NATO—something he has not done. That’s a big factor in creating an alliance that will strengthen our ability to…”

When asked in a follow-up by CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield—who did not correct Zelizer’s inaccuracy—if that’s something he thinks might be “potentially happening” on Trump’s upcoming trip, Zelizer again peddled the fake news.

“I don’t know if it will happen,” Zelizer said. “But I think it’s actually quite urgent. I think it’s something Putin needs to hear. For all the bluster, I think it’s something he has not said. And I think it would be very helpful to the administration.”