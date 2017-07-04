Reminds me of when President Reagan took office and brought back pride to the military.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump told members of the U.S. military gathered at the White House for the Fourth of July Tuesday that he “will always have your back,” as he boasted that the country is doing “really, really well.”

The president addressed individual members of each of the service branches who had gathered outside in early evening for his first Independence Day address before the annual fireworks celebration on the National Mall.

“Each of you here today represents that rare combination of patriotism, virtue and courage that our citizens have always, and I mean always, admired and that our enemies have always feared,” Trump said. “I pledge my unwavering support for you, your families and your missions. I will always have your back.”

