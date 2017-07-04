Priceless! Gotta love the appropriation.

Via Daily Caller:

When “Stay Woke” showed up as a category in Friday’s screening of “Jeopardy!,” progressives on social media were elated, thinking that it would advance their ideology and promote social justice to a nationwide audience.

Their hopes were dashed to pieces when the game show revealed the term to be nothing more than a play on words — which should be expected, given the show’s fierce love of puns.

The term “woke” arose to public prominence during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in 2015, when its proponents would encourage others to “stay woke” to the “realities” of living under a system of “white supremacy.” The definition of “woke” was even recently added to the Oxford English Dictionary, following years of use.

