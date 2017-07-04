Via Daily Caller:

Some Americans apparently believe that the U.S. declared its independence from Mexico in 1776, according to a poll released Tuesday.

While 77 percent of the people surveyed correctly named Great Britain when asked which country the United States won its independence from, 23 percent — nearly a quarter of the population — named the wrong country or weren’t sure, a NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found.

“A scattering of people mention France, Mexico and Germany among the longer list of countries,” said Dr. Lee Miringoff, Director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion.

