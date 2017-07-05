She was easy to find; her tour bus was parked in her driveway.

Via BPR:

The nightmare Kathy Griffin brought upon herself isn’t over.

The Secret Service has been pulled in to meet with Griffin after she posted a sick video holding a mock severed head of President Donald Trump.

“We’re going to fully cooperate with the Secret Service in their investigation,” Griffin’s lawyer Dmitry Gorin told the New York Times.

What? She dropped her celeb loving, publicity addict lawyer to stand up for her this time?

Who could forget Griffin’s spectacle of a press conference with political activist/attorney Lisa Bloom by her side? Griffin made a fool of herself yet again when she tried, and failed, at making herself out to be the victim after the severed head stunt.

