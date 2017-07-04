OMG! Collusion!

Via CSB News:

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet Friday, July 7th, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov announced the meeting on Tuesday to Russian media and would not expand on any details of the leaders’ discussion.

A White House official confirmed to CBS News that the date was correct.

The Trump White House has been debating their approach to the eventual meeting between the leaders as Mr. Trump expressed he was “eager” to meet with Putin “with full diplomatic bells and whistles,” creating division among many administration officials on how to best approach Moscow.

Many administration officials believe the U.S. needs to maintain its distance from Russia at such a sensitive time and interact only with great caution, according to the Associated Press.

But Mr. Trump and some others within his administration have been pressing for a full bilateral meeting. He’s calling for media access and all the typical protocol associated with such sessions, even as officials within the State Department and National Security Council urge more restraint, a current and a former administration official told the AP.

Keep reading…