Sad they don’t realize the unique contribution that America and the holiday made to the world. They need a few civics course which unfortunately seems to be missing in most schools.

Via Daily Caller:

A black digital magazine featured a video showing black people explaining why they refused to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Root released “No Country for Me,” a video in which black Philadelphians list the issues they have with America’s founding and how that prevents them from celebrating the creation of the nation.

“I’ve never identified with even being American, even though I’m born here,” Shani Akilah says at the video’s beginning. “At the inception of this country, it was based off of oppression and murder and colonization and rape. And so we are rotten at our core.”

