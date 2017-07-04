This is how North Korea announced it had successfully tested a long-range ballistic missile https://t.co/4Uq81ZzqCd pic.twitter.com/H8VFzjHoWa

Some experts claimed it could reach Alaska.

Via BBC:

North Korea says it has successfully tested its first “intercontinental ballistic missile” (ICBM).

A state television announcement said the missile, which landed in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, could hit targets anywhere in the world.

But the US and Russia said the missile had a medium range and presented no threat to either country.

North Korea has increased the frequency of its missile tests, in defiance of a ban by the UN Security Council.

