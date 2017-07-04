History is hard.

Via Circa:

The tweet linked to a story on History’s website explaining the end of the Battle of Gettysburg on July 3, 1863 during the American Civil War.

“On the third day of the Battle of Gettysburg, Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s last attempt at breaking the Union line ends in disastrous failure, bringing the most decisive battle of the American Civil War to an end,” History’s article on the battle says.

“The Battle of Gettysburg was the turning point in the Civil War, costing the Union 23,000 killed, wounded or missing in action,” it continues. “The Confederates suffered some 25,000 casualties.”

“The Civil War effectively ended with the surrender of General Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia in April 1865.”

The photo History tweeted, however, shows former President George Washington taking command of the Army in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1775, according to Getty Images.

Keep reading…