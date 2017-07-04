The Mohammed cartoon contest bombed.

Via Daily Mail:

A Trump cartoon contest was held in Iran on Monday, and the winning image shows the American president wearing a jacket of $100 bills while drooling over a pile of books.

The winning cartoon also shows Trump’s hair in the style of flames, with smoke plumes in the shape of the continents in the background.

The organizers of the International Trumpism Cartoon and Caricature Contest, which was held in Tehran, say they received 1,614 submissions from 74 countries – including four artist from the U.S.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it was an Iranian man who won. Hadi Asadi took home $1,500 in prize money.

‘I wanted to show Trump while trampling symbols of culture,’ said Asadi, who drew the cartoon using a stylus pen over two weeks.

Two of the four Americans who submitted cartoons also won awards for their works.

American Robert Jones Clayont’s cartoon shows two issues of Time’s Person of the Year, one with Trump on the cover and the other with Adolf Hitler. In the cartoon, Trump says to Hitler: ‘It’s a great honor’. Hitler responds ‘Ja’.

Fellow American Ed Wexler’s cartoon shows Trump running away from a snowball while yelling ‘Fake News’. The snowball has a the communist hammer and sickle on it, a reference to alleged Russian connections to the American president.

‘Trump’s behavior clearly sets out Iran’s reasons to distrust the U.S., consequently, we decided to use art’s capacity for displaying the behavior,’ the competition’s deirector, Ali-Asghar Jafari, said, according to Haaertz.

