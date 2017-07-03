Was half a pack of cigarettes and sunglasses also left in the car?

Via Chicago Sun Times:

An FBI vehicle containing several firearms and tactical gear was stolen early Monday on the Near West Side, authorities said.

About 12:10 a.m., a 32-year-old FBI agent left the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox “momentarily unattended with the engine running” at a service station in the 300 block of South Morgan, according to Chicago Police and FBI spokesman John Althen.

A male suspect jumped in the vehicle and sped away, police said. No injuries were reported.

Firearms and tactical gear, including a ballistic vest, were inside the vehicle, Althen said; he would not say precisely how many weapons, or what type.

