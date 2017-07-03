Was half a pack of cigarettes and sunglasses also left in the car?
An FBI vehicle containing several firearms and tactical gear was stolen early Monday on the Near West Side, authorities said.
About 12:10 a.m., a 32-year-old FBI agent left the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox “momentarily unattended with the engine running” at a service station in the 300 block of South Morgan, according to Chicago Police and FBI spokesman John Althen.
A male suspect jumped in the vehicle and sped away, police said. No injuries were reported.
Firearms and tactical gear, including a ballistic vest, were inside the vehicle, Althen said; he would not say precisely how many weapons, or what type.
