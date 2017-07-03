Of course, including usage of the term ‘near the mosque’ when it had nothing to do with it.

Via Daily Caller:

An illegal immigrant allegedly killed a Muslim teenager two weeks ago in an incident The Washington Post is doing its best to spin as a hate crime.

Nabra Hassanen, 17, was murdered on June 18 shortly after leaving a mosque in Sterling, Virginia. Her alleged killer, Darwin A. Martinez Torres, beat her with a baseball bat in what officials have described as a road rage incident. Torres’s illegal immigration status was reported by The Daily Caller the day after Hassanan was murdered, but this has been omitted in several stories by The Post.

The Post published “Pressure grows to classify Muslim girl’s slaying a hate crime” on June 20 in which the paper described Torres, 22, as simply a “construction worker” from Virginia. The article did note that local police found no “evidence that Martinez Torres was motivated to kill Nabra because of her religion.”

