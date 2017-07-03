And yet, not at all. But nice try…

Via Daily Caller:

Climate scientists and policy experts are criticizing famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking for arguing President Donald Trump’s policies would push the Earth “over the brink” towards runaway global warming.

Hawking told told BBC News in a Sunday story that Trump’s recent decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord would doom the Earth.

“We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid,” Hawking said in the interview.

