Trump derangement syndrome is running wild.

The young woman whose tweet about cleaning President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame went viral said she was “blown away by how much disrespect” she received online.

“I think that we should have more respect from both sides of the aisle, and I was blown away by how much disrespect that I got, how rude people were to me, for a simple act of cleaning up our president, who is the highest office of the land,” MaKenna Greenwald said on Fox News Monday. “He should be respected, whether it’s his Hollywood star or just talking about him in public.”

Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY President. #RaisedRight pic.twitter.com/jL4sqx4rlh— Makenna (@makenna_mg) June 28, 2017

Greenwald gained attention after she tweeted a series of photos of herself cleaning up Trump’s Hollywood star with the caption “Stopped to clean @realDonaldTrump Hollywood Star. Nothing but respect for MY president. #RaisedRight.”

Greenwald said the star was covered with Sharpie scribbles and expletives and that she cleaned it up with a makeup wipe from her purse.

“My friends and I were walking down the Hollywood Boulevard as tourists basically, and as we walked by and saw it I just stopped and thought that I should clean it up,” Greenwald said. “I was surprised that somebody hadn’t done it before, but I guess that this happens a lot.”

