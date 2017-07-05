He should spend the night at a Holiday Inn Express.

I hate to admit it, but the talks of a so-called truce, or a toning down of the political rhetoric, by our members of Congress was crap. We all knew it. C’mon—you’ve had to see this lie coming a mile away. We have two separate parties that have deep, systemic divisions on how government should be run and it’s associated issues, free speech, gun rights, health care etc., so a truce on the rhetoric was never going to happen. Just like it didn’t happen after Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) was shot. Even as House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) fought for his life, liberals were more or less saying he deserved it because he had the voting record of a conservative Republican. Scores more were hoping that he died. Now, as the health care battle is upon us, Democrats are saying the GOP wants to kill people, and that the GOP health care agenda will lead to thousands of people dying. This truce was never going to last long because a) we’re on the verge of an election year; b) Democrats want to try and retake Congress; and c) this is politics—win at all costs. And health scare tactics work very, very well.

On the issue of Second Amendment rights, what better characters to fan the flames of nonsense than the Hollywood Left, like actor Michael Ian Black, who thinks the NRA might be a terrorist organization. He even looked up “terrorism” in a dictionary. The FBI’s definition is probably the one you should cite in a debate: “There is no single, universally accepted, definition of terrorism. Terrorism is defined in the Code of Federal Regulations as “the unlawful use of force and violence against persons or property to intimidate or coerce a government, the civilian population, or any segment thereof, in furtherance of political or social objectives.”

