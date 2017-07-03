Thar he blows.

Via Philly.com:

That was Gov. Chris Christie’s response to widespread criticism of his family’s use of a beach that’s been closed to the public due to New Jersey’s government shutdown.

Calling into Fox 29’s Good Day Philadelphia from the governor’s residence at Island Beach State Park, Christie defended his family’s use of the beach after photos of the governor sitting in the sun before heading to Trenton on Sunday were taken by NJ Advance Media and published by NJ.Com and the Star-Ledger.

“This is an incredible scandal,” Christie said. “They actually caught a politician being where he said he was going to be with the people he said he was going to be with.”

