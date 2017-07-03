Oregon was invaded by Californians in the 70’s.

Via Daily Mail:

A couple who moved to Portland in the spring woke today to an unpleasant surprise.

Preston Page and his fiancee, Jessica Faraday, found their house and car vandalized and covered with graffiti along with their car being keyed at their Rose City Park, Oregon home.

In gold paint, messages on the home and car included ‘CALI – surfs up’ and ‘get California out of Portland.’

Gentrification of Portland has occurred at an increasing rate as more out-of-state movers have caused increased rental and home prices in the city.

Page, Director Of Field Operations at Adidas group, feels that the crime was an act against Portland’s housing market.

Paige said: ‘So much industry has come in here and, I’m sure, pushed some locals out. That can be rough … you see housing prices double, or triple in the past five to ten years. I don’t think it’s directed at Californians, just noticeably because a lot of them coming up here. But I’m sure it’s all the transplants add in the frustration’

