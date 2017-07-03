Just the facts, ma’am.

Via Raw Story:

A Virginia Republican offered some unsolicited “career advice” to CNN’s Alisyn Camerota — who was baffled by the congressman’s suggestion.

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA) appeared Monday morning on “New Day,” where Camerota asked the lawmaker to comment on President Donald Trump’s tweet depicting himself body-slamming the network.

“I think you guys are getting played, man,” Taylor said. “I think every time he does this you guys overreact – and by you guys I mean the media, in general — and you play right into his hands.”

He accused the network of focusing on the Trump’s tweets instead of foreign policy, health care and veterans — and Camerota asked why the president won’t focus on those topics.

“He is talking about it — I see him talking about it,” Taylor insisted. “We’re working with the White House on different initiatives out there that aren’t being covered, necessarily. I’m just giving you advice.”

Camerota thanked him for the “career advice,” and she asked if the media should just ignore the president’s statements posted on social media — which she showed Taylor broke down to 92 attacks on the media, compared to 68 on jobs and 29 on veterans and the military.

“Really, the vast majority of them are frivolous, as we’ve shown you with the numbers,” Camerota said.

Taylor then suggested CNN catalog and report its critical coverage of the president.

“What I would like you to do is the next segment you have, put up the numbers of your negative coverage of the president, as well, too,” Taylor said.

Camerota was left momentarily speechless.

“Congressman, that is — forgive me — a crazy suggestion,” Camerota said. “We are covering the president — congressman, let me answer — how do we know when the presidential tweet is newsworthy?”

