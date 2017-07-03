Chicago values.

Via Breitbart:

As the City of Chicago gets closer to being rated junk bond status and sinks into debt with a $137.6 million budget deficit, City Hall has decided to erect an anti-Trump “sculpture” near the city’s Trump Tower.

On Wednesday, city workers using city equipment installed artist Scott Reeder’s sculpture that features the words “Real Fake” in five-foot-high, gold-painted letters. But it is the location of this “art” that makes it of interest.

The “Real Fake” sculpture stands just outside of Chicago’s Trump Tower.

As the Chicago Tribune reports, the city of Chicago is “trolling” the president.

The sculpture is part of yet another round of public art installations in a city that has spent millions on such displays. The Reeder piece joins a series of new sculptures being added to the city’s River Walk Park, a walkway on the Chicago River used to showcase businesses, art, and community activities. The new art is put together by Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

“What’s wonderful about art is that it is completely open to interpretation,” city spokeswoman Christine Carrino told the paper.

The sculpture itself was not created to needle Trump. As the Tribune notes, it was created back in 2013, well before the age of Trump.

But the placement of the piece, directly across the river from Trump Tower, seems to be no accident.

