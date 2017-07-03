GOP has been talking repeal for 8 years, now is their chance.

Via The Hill:

Republican senators on Sunday mulled over the possibility of first repealing and then replacing ObamaCare, an idea that the GOP originally rejected but seems to be warming to reluctantly.

President Trump last week floated the idea. He tweeted that Republicans should repeal and then replace ObamaCare at a later date if they are not able to come to a consensus on their bill.

As the Senate majority leadership struggles to obtain enough support to pass healthcare legislation, some senators on Sunday argued it might streamline the process to split the bill into two.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has been a vocal critic of the Senate GOP’s healthcare bill — largely because he does not believe it’s a full repeal of former President Obama’s signature healthcare law — suggested Sunday the ObamaCare repeal and replace bills be separated.

“Let’s do clean repeal like we’ve promised,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“You can have a simultaneous bill or a concurrent bill that they can call replace,” he continued.

Paul said he wants repeal to work.

“And the way you do it is you separate it into two bills and you do it concurrently,” he said.

Paul said right now, Senate leadership is not doing that.

