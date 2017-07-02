North Korea is hanging by a thread economically anyway, this really would push them, assuming they were sane…

As part of President Donald Trump’s plan to deal with the totalitarian state of North Korea, he has been pressuring China to do more to rein them in. The president hasn’t appeared pleased with China’s efforts so far, tweeting last week, “While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!”

Although its motivations are not entirely clear, it appears China is now doing more to stifle the North Korean regime. China’s largest state-owned energy company, China National Petroleum Corp, has stopped fuel sales (mainly gasoline and diesel) to North Korea, according to an exclusive report from Reuters.

CNPC appears to have cut off the fuel shipment out of concern that North Korea could no longer pay for the fuel. It is unclear if this move was also motivated by pressure from the Trump administration.

