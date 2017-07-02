Flag etiquette classes have been replaced by social justice.

Via IJR:

American flags are frequently placed in front of headstones of service members once they are laid to rest. Veterans of one city are upset after a city contractor made the mistake of improperly disposing the small flags in order to mow and clean the cemetery.

Fox 2 reports Alliance Water Resources, a contractor for the city of Elsberry, Missouri, took the American flags out of the ground and threw them in a dumpster.

Once local veterans found out, they took action. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9064 first demanded the city get the flags out of the dumpster. The VFW is currently in possession of the flags and will conduct a ceremony in order to properly retire them.

According to Roger Morris, Commander of VFW Post 9064, it doesn’t matter what size the American flags are; they should never be simply dumped.

