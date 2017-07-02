Lemmings.

Via NBC News:

People gathered in cities across the United States on Sunday — just two days before Independence Day — to call on Congress to impeach President Donald Trump.

Thousands were expected at “Impeachment Marches” from sea to shining sea on Sunday, with demonstrators rallying in New York, Philadelphia, Austin, New Orleans, Los Angeles, San Francisco and dozens of other locations.

“Donald Trump has been in blatant violation of the Constitution from the day he was sworn into the office of President,” the event’s website states. “It is time that congressional representatives do their job and start the process to impeach this president,” it adds.

In Austin, Texas, hundreds rallied at the State Capitol and marched to City Hall to demand Trump’s impeachment, according to the Associated Press. Dozens of pro-Trump supporters attempted to disrupt the rally, the AP reported.

