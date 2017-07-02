Already more people than the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island…

Via Biz Pac Review:

While President Donald Trump is draining the swamp, special counsel Robert Mueller is busy filling it back up again.

Mueller — who’s billing taxpayers huge amounts of money to investigate “obstruction of justice” allegations against Trump — has added another liberal, anti-Trump attorney to his team.

In a stunning move, Mueller hired assistant U.S. attorney Andrew Goldstein — an acolyte of fired U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara — to his team of lawyers investigating the president.

Keep reading…