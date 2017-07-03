Didn’t deter the shooter.

Via The Daily Mail:

A doctor who was the intended target of the Bronx hospital shooter was not working the day his crazed former co-worker stormed in and opened fire with an assault rifle.

Dr Kamran Ahmed was on his day off from the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital on Friday when shooter Henry Bello shot dead a female doctor and injured six others.

Bello, who had a rifle hidden under his lab coat, was stalking the hospital corridors looking for Dr Ahmed after singling him out in an email in which he accused him of ruining his career.

Ahmed, a 48-year-old father of three, told the New York Post he was shocked to be singled out by the killer.

‘He started working there a couple of months after I was hired,’ said Ahmed, who specializes in the early detection and treatment of dementia.

‘He is not only after me, he is after a lot of people. He had a problem with almost everybody, so I’m not the only one. That’s why they fired him, because so many people complained.

‘The strange thing was that he was nice with me. He never argued with me. I don’t know why he put my name.

‘I was surprised… why me?’

Ahmed was one of two doctors named in an email that was sent by Bello to the New York Daily News just two hours before he stormed the hospital.

Bello was allowed to resign, in lieu of being fired, from the hospital after being accused of sexual harassment in 2015.

He had warned his former colleagues when he was forced out in 2015 that he would return someday to kill them.

