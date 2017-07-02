Performance art when done by moonbat actors. Update to this previous story.

Via Daily Wire:

Comedian Kathy Griffith starred in an “art shoot” holding the bloody, severed head of a doll that looked like President Trump. An acting troupe performed a play that featured a look-alike Trump actor being murdered in cold blood (lots of it).

The mainstream media reported about the “artistic” endeavors – with many featuring liberals and Hollywood celebrities defending the freedom of artistic expression – and then quickly moved on. Few connected the violence “art” with the attack by a Bernie Sanders supporter who fired 60 rounds from a high-powered rifle at Republicans playing baseball, gravely wounding Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA).

But “journalists” were absolutely apoplectic on Sunday after Trump tweeted a crudely doctored-up video that featured himself – from an old appearance in a wrestling match – body-slamming a man whose head says “CNN.” […]

You know, questions have also “swirled” since a crazed liberal shot up a baseball practice populated only by Republicans. That following much worse depictions of graphic violence against the president of the United States. But the MSM moved on quickly after that attack, as it did not fit its narrative.

