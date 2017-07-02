Via Action News Jax:

Workers in St. Louis were removing a controversial Confederate monument when they discovered a 102-year-old time capsule buried inside its base.[…]

On Friday, workers found a small stone tablet with a message, dated 1914, inscribed on it, which read, “On this spot, a monument will be erected in memory of the soldiers and sailors of the Confederacy.”

“We know a couple things inside of it, [but] we don’t know everything,” Trout told CNN of the time capsule, which has not yet been opened, and added that he believes it will contain documents, a magazine with an article about the monument and a letter to whomever found it.

Due to the location of the capsule within the monument, it’s possible that it was placed there knowing that it would only be found if the monument were ever taken apart or destroyed. The time capsule is expected to be opened at a fundraiser for the museum sometime in the near future.

