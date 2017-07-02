Righting the ship with his winning strategy.

Former President Obama is involved in discussions about the future of the Democratic Party, sources close to the former president tell The Hill.

Since leaving office, he has held meetings—on a by-request basis— with a handful of House and Senate lawmakers in his office in Washington’s West End and over the phone.

In recent months, for example, he sat down one-on-one with freshman Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), according to a Democrat familiar with the meeting.

He has also met with and has had phone conversations with Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez throughout the spring, according to two sources.

“Hey man, it’s only the future of the world in your hands,” Obama joked with Perez in one conversation, according to a DNC aide.

Obama’s former political adviser David Simas, who is now the CEO of the Obama Foundation, has also been making a string of calls to DNC officials in recent months.

