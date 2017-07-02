No peace, no justice.

Via Fox News:

A Memphis rapper was taken into custody early Sunday in Alabama along with a second suspect in connection with the shooting at an Arkansas nightclub that left 28 people injured, the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed to Fox News.

Ricky Hampton, also know as Finese2Tymes, along with another suspect was arrested outside of Side Effects Club in Birmingham, Alabama, FOX 6 News reported.

U.S. Marshals, along with the ATF and FBI apprehended Hampton and the other male, according to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Cliff LaBarge. Both are currently being held at the Jefferson County jail.

Twenty-five people between the ages of 16 and 35 suffered gunshot wounds at the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock at Power Ultra Lounge early Saturday, officials said.

Three others were hurt, perhaps while fleeing, Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. Two people were in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

Courtney Swanigan, 23, told The Associated Press that when the gunfire rang out, “I just closed my eyes, got down on the ground and put my hands on my head.”

Frankie Bledsaw told FOX 16 he drove from Stoddard, Arkansas, to Little Rock with his brother and a few friends for the concert.

He said he didn’t know what sparked the dispute, but shortly after the concert began shots rang out.

Everything was good, that’s why I don’t understand,” he said. “I mean, crowd was in a good mood. Just senseless really. Come out to have a good time and this what happens.”

Bledsaw said his first instinct was to run but as the gunfire continued and the club erupted into chaos, he hit the ground.

“Took about 10 minutes to get up out of there,” he said, later adding that it was a “blessing” that no one died. He was able to walk away with a minor bruises and scratches.

City officials said they would move Monday to shut down the club under a “criminal abatement” program. State regulators suspended the club’s liquor license earlier Saturday.

