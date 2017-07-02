I’m all for that, that will help provide some weight against the socialist generation before them.

Via Daily Caller:

A new study by political scientist Jeff Brauer finds that the generation after Millennials, Generation Z, is expected to lean Republican.

Sometimes referred to as the iGeneration, Gen Z’s were born between 1996 and 2010. They grew up amidst 9-11, global terrorism, school shootings, the 2008 Financial Crisis, and high unemployment numbers, with smartphones, technology, and social media already at their tiny fingertips re-wiring them into marketing machines. Having grown up in unstable society, Gen Z’s distrust government and consolidated power. They will also be the last majority-white generation in America.

“They are not as impressed with fame — celebrities, athletes, politicians — as are their predecessors, since fame in their lifetime has become rather easy to obtain with social media and reality TV,” says Brauer.

Keep reading…