Via Daily Caller:

The fight against the Islamic State is being pursued with renewed vigor, President Donald Trump assured a Saturday night crowd of veterans and evangelical Christians at the Kennedy Center.

“It’s a whole different ball game folks,” Trump said of the renewed U.S. effort against the terrorist group. The president also hailed his own decision to select Secretary of Defense James Mattis, likening the former U.S. General to that of famed U.S. World War II hero Gen. George Patton. “We’ve got some Pattons today too, I found em….Mad Dog Mattis,” the president declared.

Trump’s remarks come amid a U.S. backed push on ISIS’s capital of Raqqa, Syria, and the final phases of the Iraqi Security Forces’ push on the city of Mosul.

