Starting the holiday off, the Chicago way…

Via Daily Caller:

Eighteen people were shot including two fatally on the first night of the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Chicago, just a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced steps to deal with the city’s violence.

The victims included a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the buttocks in South Talman, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The two fatally shot were men ages 30 and 50 who were were on a porch in South Wells when two gunmen walked up and opened fire. The older man died at the scene and the younger man died at Northwetern Memorial Hospital.

Keep reading…

Share5
+1
Shares 5