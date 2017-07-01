Starting the holiday off, the Chicago way…

Via Daily Caller:

Eighteen people were shot including two fatally on the first night of the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Chicago, just a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced steps to deal with the city’s violence.

The victims included a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the buttocks in South Talman, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The two fatally shot were men ages 30 and 50 who were were on a porch in South Wells when two gunmen walked up and opened fire. The older man died at the scene and the younger man died at Northwetern Memorial Hospital.

