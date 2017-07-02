Suck it up Kaepernick, Tim Tebow is playing minor league baseball and moving on up.

Via The College Fix:

As quarterback Colin Kaepernick has yet to land a job with an NFL team, some law professors believe he might have a race discrimination case against the football league should he choose to file one.

As you probably know, Kaepernick was rather outspoken last season regarding issues highlighted by Black Lives Matter. His most controversial protest was electing to kneel during the playing of the National Anthem.

Though the QB’s last few seasons have been disappointing, he did lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 (ultimately losing a close game to the Baltimore Ravens) and to the NFC Championship the following year (another close loss to the Seattle Seahawks). In other words, he has proven he has the chops to excel at the position.[…]

Indeed, as civil rights lawyer Victor M. Glasberg notes, being that the NFL is almost 70% African-American it’s tough “to be painted as [an organization] that’s not hiring somebody because of their race.”

Keep reading…