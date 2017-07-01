All Gave Some, Some Gave All. And Some Are Still Missing.

A 62-year-old Colorado Army veteran was killed by a homeless man after protecting two teens who were being attacked.

James Famer, Jr. was killed in Denver last week after interrupting an attack on two teens by Dejuan Stamps, a 28-year-old homeless man, according to local reports. Stamps was charged with first-degree murder and three assault charges.

Famer, who was sleeping in his car at the time, woke up at 4 a.m. after hearing the assault. Famer went over and stood in the way of the attacker, distracting Stamps from the teenagers. Stamps began striking Famer’s chest and by the time police arrived, Famer had been killed.

