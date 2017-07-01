They can’t leave a ride alone. What kid is going to be adversely impacted by this? Nonsense.

Via Daily Caller:

Disneyland is removing a portion of its decades-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride that depicts a scene in which women are sold on an auction block. The scene, which was a very real aspect of a pirate’s life, depicted the depravity and violence rife among seafaring buccaneers.

Walt Disney Co. announced Friday its plans to cut out the section when it closes for routine maintenance in 2018, replacing it with something more family friendly. According to the Los Angeles Times, the company plans to remove any imagery that might offend park visitors with “modern sensibilities.”

The scene depicts a group of women bound by rope to be auctioned off before a banner that reads “Auction: Take a wench for a bride.”

