When Apostolic minister Jorge Ramirez supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, he didn’t expect to soon face deportation. But that’s where he finds himself.

“Trump said, ‘Let’s keep all the good people here and all the bad people out,’” he told The San Diego Union Tribune in an interview. “That’s great, but I’m here,” Ramirez said of his detention situation. “If I’m here, anybody can be here. I’m not saying I’m the best person in the world, but I’ve tried to live a good life.”

Being an undocumented immigrant, Ramirez couldn’t vote, but his daughter, a U.S. citizen, could. He had encouraged her to vote for Trump, and volunteer with the campaign of Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista). Interesting enough, he still supports the president, despite being in detention since May.

