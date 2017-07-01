Here’s the down side to the request. While some might be reluctant because there’s something they don’t want people to see, federal government intervention in state elections is problematic even if you trust the administration behind it. You really don’t want the federal government having records on how everyone is voting, particularly when some officials seem to have no trouble leaking info. That’s why some of the objections are coming from conservative states.

Via Washington Examiner:

Top officials in more than half the states are signaling they won’t comply with a request from President Trump’s voter fraud commission to hand over publicly available voter roll data to the White House.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, sent a letter to all 50 secretaries of state Wednesday requesting voters’ full names, addresses, birthdates, last four digits of their Social Security numbers, voting history and political party, if recorded.

The letter states that documents handed over to the voter fraud commission will be made available to the public, and secretaries of state have until July 14 to respond.

As of midnight on June 30, officials in five states — California, Kentucky, Virginia, Massachusetts and Connecticut — indicated they had no intention of complying with the commission’s request for voter roll information.

