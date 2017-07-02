MSNBC, keeping it classy.

Via Legal Insurrection:

On Joy Reid’s MSNBC show this morning, guest Tamara Holder—who Reid, ironically, billed as an “equal rights attorney and advocate”—mocked the women in Donald Trump’s life.

Holder was upset that they had failed to condemn the president over his tweets directed at Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

Said Holder:

“I think the women in Donald Trump’s life probably have smaller minds than his small hands . . . he has continued to surround himself, Donald Trump, with very, very, weak-minded women, who are afraid of him.”

Keep reading…