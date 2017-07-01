When we see countries like Hong Kong and Venezuela still dealing with the problems of communism, we should be so grateful to live in the United States.

Via Daily Mail:

President Xi Jinping has warned Hong Kong not to challenge Beijing’s authority, 20 years after it took back the colony from Britain.

During a swearing-in ceremony for Hong Kong’s new leader, he said any activities threatening China’s sovereignty and stability would be ‘absolutely impermissible’.

Thousands marched through the streets of Hong Kong to denounce the nation’s ‘one party rule’ as he issued the warning while swearing in Hong Kong’s new leader.

Police blocked roads to stop pro-democracy protesters from getting to the harbour-front venue close to where the last colonial governor, Chris Patten, tearfully handed back Hong Kong to China in the pouring rain in 1997.

Keep reading…