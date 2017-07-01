A dozen out of how many?

Via HuffPo:

Some FBI employees and their guests wore “Comey is my homey” T-shirts to the bureau’s Family Day in Washington on Friday in what appeared to be an unofficial show of support for former FBI Director James Comey, who was fired in May by President Donald Trump.

At least a dozen people wore matching #ComeyIsMyHomey shirts, according to social media postings. Family Day is an annual event for employees and their families to visit the FBI as well as showcase divisions within the agency, an FBI spokesperson told HuffPost. People in the photos could not be reached or declined to comment.

