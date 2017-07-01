Yeah, no.

Via Fox News Insider:

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants his social network to fill the role that churches and social clubs once did in communities.

During a speech at the first Facebook Communities Summit last week, Zuckerberg said membership in all kinds of groups has declined in the last several decades.

“That’s a lot of of people who now need to find a sense of purpose and support somewhere else,” said said, promoting Facebook’s large community-support groups as a substitute.

In fact, bringing people closer together is so important that “we’re going to change Facebook’s whole mission to take this on,” Zuckerberg said.

On “The Story” tonight, Pastor Robert Jeffress said he’s confident that God and the church will be around much longer than Zuckerberg and Facebook.

