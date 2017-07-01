Shaking up the status quo.

Via Fox News:

President Donald Trump was elected our nation’s 45th president not beholden to Washington or any special interest in its swamp. President Trump is a change agent unlike any President the American people have ever seen. He’s the first non-politician to be elected president since General Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1952. President Trump was elected as a successful businessman to break up Washington’s failed status quo. What we are witnessing is the ultimate political outsider enacting real change.

So all the sound and fury emanating from Washington? That’s what it sounds like when an entrenched political class that is radically averse to change is forced to confront it, head-on. And all the noise is obscuring one very important fact, and that is that 161 days into the Trump Presidency – once you cut through the permanent obstruction campaign being waged by the Democrats and all the noise emanating from the liberal media – genuine progress is being made on the Trump agenda.

This week’s unanimous ruling by the Supreme Court ordering that the President’s executive order on immigration can largely take effect is an enormous victory for the White House and our national security. The Supreme Court put its stamp of approval on the fact that the President of the United States has the power to secure our country and that our immigration vetting system needs major improvement.

This major step on immigration reform creates momentum for the great strides Senate Republicans are already making to fix our nation’s broken health care system. It’s widely accepted that ObamaCare is failing and has been failing for a long time. Americans want better health care and more affordable health care. This is the essence of what President Trump and Congressional Republicans led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are working non-stop to accomplish. The Democrats by contrast hold the position that it is acceptable to let ObamaCare falter completely. Make no mistake; the choice on the future of health care is simple. Republicans are pushing for common sense reform and the Democrats are holding on to a failed system that is going to crash.

Through President Trump’s “America First” leadership, much progress has already been made. The nomination and confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch for example is a promise made and a promise kept by our president. This widely praised decision sent a signal to the American people that this president will appoint only supremely qualified defenders of the Constitution to our nation’s highest court. Similarly, President Trump’s consequential decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord makes clear he is prioritizing the economic interests of the United States of America and the American worker first and foremost.

Keep reading…