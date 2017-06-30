What news organization would sit on that info if they had it for weeks? Calling B.S.

Via Free Beacon:

“Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski on Friday accused the White House of blackmailing them with an embarrassing story, but MSNBC is not planning to go public with evidence supporting the charge.

The MSNBC hosts said on air that “top” White House officials called them saying the National Enquirer would publish a negative story against them unless they apologized to President Donald Trump for their show’s coverage of him. Scarborough and Brzezinski did not apologize and let the story run.

