Bolshevik Bill has his priorities.

NEW YORK CITY — As left-wing Mayor Bill de Blasio designates millions of dollars of taxpayer money to pay the lawyer fees of illegal immigrants, New York’s failing subway system is falling into greater disrepair — with a state of emergency being declared by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and one straphanger spotting that her subway train was being held together with a zip tie.

De Blasio earmarked $16 million in his budget proposal in April to pay the legal fees of people in the Big Apple illegally — part of a broader push from de Blasio to remove any serious distinction between legal and illegal immigrants.

Yet that budget, to be finalized this week, comes as the city’s commuters are struggling more than ever. Horror stories of delayed trains and commuters being stuck in carriages for hours are becoming daily fare in New York news outlets. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Thursday after a train partially derailed this week, injuring commuters. Cuomo pledged more money and reforms to help fix the crumbling system.

Also this week, a commuter spotted that their subway carriage was held together by zip ties (see photo above).

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority told the New York Post that it was only a temporary measure while a special part was being made — making the dubious claim that they are “100 percent safe.”

“The ties are a back-up way of securing a cable on the subway car. It’s used in conjunction with other fasteners,” a spokeswoman told the Post. “It’s 100 percent safe and only used on some cars on the #7 line. We have a specially designed bracket that is being engineered and is set to be installed in the next few weeks.”

