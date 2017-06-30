This is socialized medicine. Horrible.

And progressives wonder WHY we fight against socialized medicine so hard in America … when the government controls your care, they control your LIFE.

As Twitchy reported yesterday, the parents of terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard were denied by the European Court of Human Rights to take their son to America for an experimental procedure that could save his life. Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital said they wanted the baby to ‘die with dignity’ instead.

