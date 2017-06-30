Collusion within the GOP to deflect from global warming and health care.

Via The Blaze:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (I) once again refused to address the ongoing FBI investigation into his wife, Jane Sanders, when he appeared on MSNBC’s “All In” with Chris Hayes on Thursday.

The FBI is currently investigating Sanders’ wife for bank fraud after she secured a $10 million loan from People’s United Bank in 2010 to purchase 33 acres of land for the now defunct Burlington College where she was president from 2004 to 2011. The couple has retained two high-profile Washington defense attorneys.

Hayes asked the senator point blank if he had abused his senatorial powers in order to help secure the loan for his wife. Sanders dodged the question, choosing instead to blame Republicans for spreading lies about the case.

“And do you know where that allegation came from? That allegation came from the vice chairman of the Vermont Republican Party and Donald Trump’s Vermont campaign state director,” Sanders said. “That is an absolute lie.”

“That’s what you expect from the Trump administration and people associated with Donald Trump,” Sanders said.

Sanders then tried to steer the conversation away from the investigation and focus on disparaging the GOP’s stances on liberal issues such as health care and climate change.

