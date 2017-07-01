A bitter clinger about who we were warned.

Via The Daily Caller:

Former Hillary Clinton presidential campaign manager Robby Mook dug up an old excuse for why Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election late Thursday on Twitter: the Russians.

Mook took advantage of the national debate of President Donald Trump’s handling of MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski in a Thursday tweetstorm, to bring up his old argument that officials with the president’s campaign colluded with Russian leadership.

“Good people in both parties agree: politics is a rough business, but it’s never ok to team up with foreign criminals to gain an advantage,” Mook wrote in his tweet, before adding an emoji of the American flag.

Mook made similar claims after the election.

“We have to take action now to root out Russian and other foreign influences before they become too deeply enmeshed in our political ecosystem,” Mook declared in a February op-ed published in The Guardian that the Russians

He repeated his accusations during a Feb. 20 interview on “CBS This Morning.”

“This is the key: No campaign manager, no candidate should ever sit at a table like this on a news program and say, ‘I don’t know. The Russians might have been the reason we lost the election,” he said.”It’s not important whether they were or not — what’s important is that it could have been the reason, and that should never happen again.”

